Why New York State Police Are Getting Roasted in Beauty Contest

The New York State Police (NYSP) are participating in a beauty contest... and not everybody is impressed.

There's generally one thought that pops into our heads when we see a police cruiser sitting on the side of the road, and it involves immediately hitting the brakes and checking your speedometer. This time, however, the NYSP are hoping you think "wow, that's beautiful". Nope.

NYSP via Facebook This is the photo the NYSP submitted for the nationwide contest (NYSP via Facebook) loading...

New York State Police Enter "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"

"This is the only time we need you to SPEED and get your vote in for the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest!", said a recent post from the NYSP. The nationwide contest is pitting the official cruisers of state police departments from across the country. Somewhat surprisingly, the comment section soon filled with a bunch of trash talk.

The 2023 submission from the state of Arkansas (AAST) The 2023 submission from the state of Arkansas (AAST) loading...

Haters Gonna Hate

"Just voted for Arkansas", said one snarky commenter (to be fair, the Arkansas photo, above, is pretty sharp). "You guys need to switch to clear lenses on your lightbars, the red ones stand too much", offered an opinionated critic. "The blue/gray looks like 💩 y’all should have kept the black", complained a third.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) used multiple "vehicles" in their photo (AAST) The California Highway Patrol (CHP) used multiple "vehicles" in their photo (AAST) loading...

Stand-Out Police Cruiser Photos

To be fair, while the NYSP took a tamer route with a single vehicle in front of station building, there were multiple police departments who went the extra mile for the contest. In California (above), their highway patrol cruiser is shown emerging from billowing smoke, flanked by a police helicopter. The Florida Highway Patrol even used an alligator as a prop (below).

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) used an alligator as a prop (AAST) The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) used an alligator as a prop (AAST) loading...

Some New Yorkers chose loyalty over beauty. "Couple of the other states were pretty slick, but I'll support the agency that has served me the most", said one supporter. Voting for the best police cruiser in the country wraps up on July 31st, you can check out all of the impressive photos below.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE