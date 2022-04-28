New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.

New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law.

Some may feel that it's necessary while others may wonder why it even matters.

If you're someone who values their privacy, then you may side with this new law. The question stands, should employers be able to monitor their employee's communications.

Beginning on May 7, 2022, this new law will take effect.

Canva Canva loading...

Employers in New York state will be required to inform and provide notice to their employees in regards to electronic monitoring.

If an employer monitors these electronic devices, they must present a written form that they are doing so to their employees according to the National Law Review. The electronic devices include internet usage, emails, and phone calls.

This written document can also be presented to employees in an electronic form. They will not be able to monitor before doing so.

There is a part of this new law that is already confusing to residents.

Canva Canva loading...

Employers do not have to provide a written notice to their existing employees. These employees would not and do not need to know that their electronics and communications may be monitored.

Who has the authority to enforce this law?

This law was signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. The New York State Office of the Attorney General has the authority to move forward and proceed with this new law. It is actually technically an amendment to the New York Civil Rights law.

If an employer was to violate the law, they could be fined $500 for their first offense. For their second offense, they may have to pay $1,000. If they reached the third offense, it could cost them $3,000.

Does this law apply to new employees of a business?

An employer must provide a new employee with proper notice. If they do not, they could receive fines such as $3,000 for each violation they commit, essentially $3,000 for each new employee they do not inform.

In 2022, other new laws have also taken effect in New York.

Canva Canva loading...

There was a minimum wage increase on Dec 31, 2021. This increased to $13.20 an hour as the new standard.

There was a ban on polystyrene on January 1, 2022. This was in regards to products such as Styrofoam for restaurants.

One of the most outraged new laws took place not too long ago.

New York State residents were shocked by the announcement of this new law.

You can click here to find out more.

What are your thoughts on the new law that will begin in May? Should employers inform employees when they are monitoring their electronics at work? Share with us below.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.