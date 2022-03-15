New York State Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in Salt Spreader

Well, this is a really crappy way to start your week.

Police say a New York state man spent over an hour stuck in a salt spreader Monday morning before being rescued by first responders. Reports indicate the unidentified man was lodged halfway in and halfway out of the truck spreader. A worker at the facility where the man was loading the salt heard him yelling for help.

A police chief says the man in his 30s was loading salt into the spreader when it pulled him in. Syracuse.com says that crews worked an hour and a half to free the trapped man, and were finally able to get him out by cutting the box of the spreader open. Sources say the man only suffered a minor injury to his ankle and is expected to be okay.

The accident happened in the city of Sherrill in Oneida County.

Accidents at Work

Over five thousand Americans died in 2019 due to accidents at the workplace, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Luckily, this New York state man did not become another statistic, though he was seriously injured.

WGRZ says it all went down one night in November 2021 when a 40-year-old employee at the Cascade Plant somehow got trapped in a roller that feeds paper. WGRZ says that police and firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the trapped man. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. There aren't too many other details about the accident, such as how he got stuck in there in the first place.

