It seems like stories like this happen every week.

Police say a New York state man was busted driving three times the legal limit Saturday night on one of the state's most traveled roads Authorities say the suspect is now facing a charged of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

What Being That Intoxicated Can Do To You?

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's McDonald Center, a BAC at this level may cause a person to need assistance walking; as well as causing total mental confusion. The research also says dysphoria with nausea and vomiting can happen, as well as possible blackout.

See Also: New York State Woman Over 3x Legal Limit Charged With Aggravated DWI

Police Say New York State Man Drove Three Times Limit

The New York State police said in a press release that a 59-year-old man was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation in the town of Canaan Saturday night. Troopers say they found the driver, who was on I-90, to be intoxicated. The suspect was then taken into custody, transported, and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.24%.

Willowisp Willowisp loading...

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Drunk And Crashed Through Apple Orchard

It's not quite apple season, but don't tell this guy. Police say a 34-year-old New York state man drove drunk with children in the backseat. WROC says the incident happened in June, 2021, when the Clyde, NY man lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

Police say he struck a fire hydrant and then went barreling straight through an apple orchard.

WROC says this impromptu off-road excursion left numerous apple trees damaged or destroyed. Officials say because the passengers in the vehel with him were 10, 11, and 12 years-old, that the suspect will face even more charges. Luckily, none of the kids were hurt. Police say the 34-year-old refused a breathalyzer test.