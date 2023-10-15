This New York Town Named #1 For Best ‘Main Street’ Shopping

It seems like the days of shopping on Main Street are long gone. Just a few decades ago that's where everyone in town would do most of their shopping. They supported locally-owned businesses. But, many mom-and-pop shops closed when big box stores moved into rural areas. Then, Amazon and online retailers were the nail in the coffin.

It's not all gloom and doom though. There are still many small towns that appreciate their Main Street businesses and continue to support them. Cheapism put together a list of the Best 'Main Street' Shopping Districts in All 50 States.

With big-box stores, megamalls, and online sellers dominating the retail landscape, the pleasure of shopping at mom-and-pop stores in a quaint, small-town Main Street shopping district is getting harder to find. But every state has a few such homespun settings left. Here are some of the best downtown shopping districts in the country — each in a town with fewer than 90,000 residents.

Beacon, New York Named Town With Best Main Street Shopping District

Beacon is a small town of 13,769 people located in Dutchess County. Beacon On The Hudson says,

Beacon has been growing in favor and in flavor for a few years now and is gaining recognition as one of the Hudson Valley's gems come back to life. The town has it all, a rich in history and small town Americana charm. Beacon, with an abundance of Victorian architecture, collectible shops, emerging art galleries, museums and fine dining has something for everyone.

If you've been wanting to enjoy shopping at quaint shops that are locally-owned, you may want to make a day trip to Beacon.

