A New York man was charged with committing a hate crime at a religious site in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, the Town of Ramapo Police Department announced the arrest of a 32-year-old Rockland County man accusing him of committing a hate crime at a synagogue in Rockland County, New York

Rockland County, New York Man Accused of Hate Crime

On June 19, the Town of Ramapo Police Department began to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a synagogue in Monsey, New York.

Police were told several scrawlings of swastikas and hate speech, as well as damage to various items within the synagogue, were vandalized on June 17.

Hillcrest, New York Man Accused of Hate Crime At Monsey, New York Synagogue

After an investigation, the Ramapo Police Investigations Division arrested 32-year-old Rolando DeJesus Gomez-Velazquez of Hillcrest. The Rockland County man is accused of drawing swastikas on the property and building without permission and for causing over $250 worth of damage to the place of worship, police say.

Gomez-Velazquez was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime in the fourth degree and aggravated harassment in the first degree, both class E felonies.

Hudson Valley Man Released Following Alleged Hate Crime Due to New York State's Bail Reform Law

Gomez-Velazquez was released on an appearance ticket due to New York State's bail reform laws, police say.

"These crimes are not qualifying offenses requiring bail under the New York State Bail Reform Laws. On the order of Town of Ramapo Honorable Judge Desir, he was released from custody without bail on June 25, on a Desk Appearance Ticket for return to court at a future date," the Town of Ramapo Police Department stated in a press release.

