This was not very smart. Police say a New York man went on a crime a spree that took him all over the Northeast, and then eventually ended when he allegedly boarded an empty cockpit at an airport. But it's the reason for sneaking onto the commercial plane the suspect gave officials that has some quite disturbed, according to WNYT. What did he say?

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said it all started when the 23-year-old suspect allegedly stole a car in Boston and drove all the way to his home in the Bronx. Apple said he abandoned the car and headed north to Albany, where he was apparently involved in a domestic dispute of some sort. According to the Sheriff, the man then went and jumped a security fence at Albany International Airport early Monday morning and somehow snuck onto a passenger boarding bridge.

This is when the suspect's brazen spree eventually brought him into the empty cockpit of one of the aircraft at the airport, according to WNYT. Once he left the plane and headed back toward the jetway, he was confronted by a TSA Agent. Sherif Apple said the suspect told the agent the reason why he broke into the cockpit:

He wanted to sit in the cockpit and get the same feeling and sensation that they did on 9/11.

WNYT says the man was taken to a psychiatric facility for an evaluation. News 10 says he is now facing two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. Officials say the information on his arrest has been forwarded to the FBI.

It's been quite a time for bad behaviour on airplanes. Earlier this month, NBC NY says that a 42-year-old Mechanicville, NY man was seen "snorting a white substance" on a cross-country JetBlue flight out of JFK. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis to remove the unruly man, who was also witnessed antagonizing other passengers. Minneapolis Airport police say the man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

