New Paltz Most Successful Restaurant is For Sale After 30 Years

Described as the "most beloved and successful restaurant in New Paltz" the locally-owned eatery is going on the market after three decades.

Great food at a reasonable price and a friendly staff ready to serve you is a winning combination for any restaurant and one that has been embraced by the most popular restaurant in New Paltz. As trendy eateries have come and gone in this touristy college town, it's been nice to have one spot that hasn't really changed in the past 30 years.

Unfortunately, it now looks like change may be coming to the Main Street Bistro after it's been announced that the building and restaurant business are now for sale.

Located on the corner of Main Street and Church, the Main Street Bistro is probably best known for its "incredible" breakfasts. The diner-style restaurant has earned one of the highest Yelp ratings in all of Ulster County and has an army of loyal customers. The restaurant is popular with SUNY New Paltz students, local residents and, because it's so highly reviewed, is a magnet for out-of-town tourists searching for a place to eat.

According to a real estate listing, the restaurant building is being offered for $2 million and includes the business as well as two apartments. Built in 1888, the 3,360-square-foot building is centrally located in the Village of New Paltz and currently features an eye-catching mural on its facade.

More details about the sale can be found on the listing from New Paltz Properties.

