New McDonald’s Coming to Vacant Route 9 Bank in Poughkeepsie

Does Route 9 need another McDonald's? The restaurant chain thinks so and is planning on building one at the site of a former bank.

The Hudson Valley loves its fast food. You can't drive more than a mile in most areas without hitting either a Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy's or McDonald's. On Route 9 alone there are dozens of fast-food eateries located between Beacon and Poughkeepsie, and now it looks like there will soon be one more.

McDonald's is looking to open a brand new location on Route 9 between their existing restaurants. Currently, there's a McDonald's in Wappingers Falls across from Home Depot and another in Poughkeepsie near Marist College. If the proposal goes through, there will be another McDonald's conveniently located between both of them.

A plan has been submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie to transform the former TD Bank building at 2585 South Road into a modern McDonald's with two drive-thru lanes. The bank is located in the Price Chopper parking lot on the southbound side of Route 9.

According to paperwork submitted to the town, the proposed McDonald's would face the road with both drive-thru lanes located between the restaurant and Route 9. Those dining inside would enter through a door on the south-facing side of the building. An early proposal also included a plan for EV charging stations, which may or may not be included in the final draft.

The new Mcdonald's would look similar to the newly-remodeled restaurant in Wappingers Falls with lots of glass at the entrance and the restaurant chain's new, sleek design. There is currently a Wendy's restaurant located directly across Route 9 from the proposed project.

What do you think about the idea of another McDonald's on Route 9? Are you excited about the restaurant being in another convenient location or would you rather see a different business come to the area?

