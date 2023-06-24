Hess Toy Truck Fans! You Have to See These New Trucks

If you love Hess toy trucks as we do, you have to see how the mini trucks are celebrating their anniversary.

What started as a tradition by some grandparents and family friends back in the day, has become a yearly event for many as lots of us get excited every year for the release of one of the most popular toy trucks anywhere!

Normally the folks at Hess Trucks make news headlines around the holiday months as they release one of the holiday season must-have toys, the Hess Truck! Many of us get excited every year to see what the Hess truck will look like and can't wait to order one as soon as they are released. Hess hasn't revealed what the 2023 truck will look like just yet, but they have announced that they are celebrating a 25th anniversary.

Hess Miniature Series Anniversary

The 25th anniversary is here and the folks at Hess Trucks have officially released a special 25th Anniversary Hess Mini Collection to celebrate. This year the special set pays tribute to three different Hess anniversary toys including the 2018 Collector's Edition First Hess Truck, the 2014 50th Anniversary holiday Toy Truck and Space Cruiser, and the 2014 Hess Collector’s Edition Tanker.

With only a limited number of truck sets available, the time is now to grab this 4-in-1 toy collection!! As you can see in the pictures below the toys are all crafted in incredible detail and would look great alongside any Hess Truck collection. The Hess 2023 25th Anniversary Mini Collection can be yours this year for $34.99 plus tax and is being sold exclusively online. Here is a closer look at all three trucks:

Hess Miniature Collector's Edition Truck

This mini truck is modeled after the second-hand 1933 fuel oil truck used by the Hess founder. It's green with a wide white tank side blocking with yellow fenders, red bumpers, wheel caps, chrome grille, hood ornament and fill caps. It also has 11 total lights and free-rolling wheels. Batteries are included and pre-installed.

Hess Miniature Toy Truck and Space Cruiser

A 2-in-1 combo truck includes a flatbed truck with 49 total lights, and 6 free-rolling wheels, and is loaded with chrome. The Space Cruiser has fixed-position landing gear with free-rolling wheels and chrome accents. Batteries are included and pre-installed.

Hess Miniature Collector’s Edition Tanker

One of our favorites this modern 18-wheeler tractor trailer is in Hess' classic green color with yellow fenders, and red and chrome accents. The truck has 10 free rolling wheels and 26 total lights. Batteries are included and pre-installed.

