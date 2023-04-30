The Newest ‘Must Have’ Food Debuts at Hudson Valley Theme Park

Foodies now have a new reason to check out the Hudson Valley's largest theme park.

There are lots of reasons for families to visit the LEGOLAND New York theme park in Goshen. Visitors who make their way through the gates of the world's largest LEGO-themed amusement park are most likely there to go on the rides, check out the giant brick sculptures or cool down at the park's soon-to-open water playground. However, those in the know will be sure not to miss out on enjoying the park's newest food sensation.

Since opening, guests have been raving about some of LEGOLAND's innovative menu items that surpass expectations of what "amusement park food" can be. On our family's many visits, we've been blown away by the wide array of food choices. As soon as you walk down Brick Street towards Bricktopia you won't be able to resist the amazing aroma from Smokey's Brick-B-Que.Offerings like pulled pork and barbecue chicken are among some of the best in the park.And if you haven't tried Granny's apple fries in Lego City, you simply haven't experienced LEGOLAND.

Now, another incredible-looking menu item has debuted that is turning heads and expected to be just as popular of an attraction as The Dragon rollercoaster.

The Chicken Cone is one of two new, savory waffle cones available at the park's Ninja Kitchen in Ninjago Land. It's a waffle cone filled with an Asian veggie slaw, Korean-style fried chicken, sriracha aioli and garnished with green onion. The park's official menu calls it the "KFC Waffle Cone", but it's clear from the description that "K" stands for Korean and not Kentucky. For those who don't eat meat, there's also a plant-based version of the waffle cone that substitutes Beyond nuggets for real chicken.

