Explained: Strange New Cameras Popping Up in New York State

New cameras popping up in New York State are making some residents scratch their heads. Others are putting on their tinfoil hats.

In the twenty-first century, there's no such thing as staying off-camera. From Ring doorbells to drones and everything in between, someone is always recording footage. While some are obvious, like the security camera outside your favorite convenience store, others, like the new black boxes on top of telescoping poles, need a little more explanation.

Bikeway Cameras in Warren County, NY

"If you are biking or walking... you may notice camera-like devices affixed to poles and signs in some locations", began a recent post from the local government of Warren county, NY. "They are being used to collect data related to use of the Bikeway, as part of efforts to improve the trail."

The Warren County Bikeway

The bikeway, a nearly 10-mile long path connecting Glens Falls and Lake George, NY, was established in the late 1970s, but moderns times call for modern solutions, and officials believe the cameras can help collect data on path usage. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT)-approved cameras didn't sit well with everybody.

Cameras: Helpful vs Creepy

"More like government surveillance", grumbled one man who clearly didn't want anyone knowing about his rollerblading hobby. "If you just never leave your house, they cannot surveil you", offered a solutions-oriented commenter. Unsurprisingly, Warren county isn't the only place where new cameras are appearing.

Recently in Poughkeepsie, NY, new cameras with antennas affixed to street signs on Taft Avenue confused local residents. While a stationary camera on a pole seems like just a drop in the ocean when nearly every living adult in the country has a phone that is constantly taking pictures and recording video, it'd still help many people to know the purpose behind the installations. Many thanks to warren county for their transparency.

