New Bill Ends ‘Archaic, Meaningless Law’ in New York

New York officials are cutting a law that officials say ends an "archaic and meaningless law."

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that repeals provisions of law prohibiting the practice of barbering on Sunday. That's right, up until Tuesday it was actually illegal for barbers and hairdressers to work Sundays

"It’s not splitting hairs to say that barbers should be able to work any day they want. This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century," Cuomo said. "While not routinely enforced, I'm more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate."

Though rarely enforced, there was a law in New York that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.

"I am pleased that the Governor has signed into law a bill that I introduced that will repeal the state's archaic prohibition on barbering on Sundays. Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies," Senator Joseph Griffo said.

The law takes effect immediately.

