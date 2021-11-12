A stunning home is making waves thanks to its breathtaking interior and secret passage.

The home is located at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua.

The Westchester County mansion is currently listed by RedFin for $6.75 million.

"Welcome to Rosewood, a luxurious Georgian stone manor situated on 86 private acres in one of Westchester's most illustrious neighborhoods," realtors state in the listing.

The home comes with six beds and 10.5 baths.

The home is 20,456 square feet, according to realtors.

The mansion was built in 2004.

Realtors call the home elegant and expansive with every amenity one can expect of a grand estate.

The home includes a two-story mahogany library

A billiard parlor

Media Room

Indoor basketball court

Gymnasium

Wine cellar Sauna

Outdoor pool

Chef's kitchen

And even a master wing with its own secret passage.

Sadly, realtors didn't go into more details about the secret passage.

More photos of this home with its own secret passage are below:

