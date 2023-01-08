Don't bother to consult the National Days calendar because I don't think you will find this there but I like to call January and February the official Hudson Valley Museum Months.

We have so many great places you can visit to learn about art, history, and other interesting tidbits all over the Hudson Valley during the winter. You may not even be aware of just how many museums call the Hudson Valley home. I don't have an exact count myself but I can tell you there a quite a few and many of them look forward to your visiting during the colder months after the holidays.

Museums in the Hudson Valley, NY

It is easy to get caught up in the sites during the warmer weather but what about when it is too cold to be out but you really want to go somewhere? January and February are the perfect months to plan indoor activities at our local museum and cultural centers. Think of it as an indoor ecotourism adventure when you visit one of the Hudson Valley's many museums at the beginning of the year.

Dia Beacon is one of the places that will welcome you in January. Located in Beacon in the Old Nabisco plant the DIA offers art, a cafe, and a bookstore. The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art is on winter break but they are ready to welcome visitors starting February 4th, 2023. These are just two of the seven places I can suggest you visit over the next two months while we all wait for winter to blow through. Check out the list below you will even find one where admission is free.

Museums and Halls to Visit in the Hudson Valley There are plenty of places to go when the weather is nice in the Hudson Valley but what if you want to experience art, history even motorcycles when the weather is too cold or maybe too hot? One of these places is just waiting to welcome you. Who knew that the Hudson Valley had such an amazing variety of museums some of which are free.

