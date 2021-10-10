Multiple Reports of Serious Helicopter Crash in the Hudson Valley

On Sunday afternoon there were reports of several local emergency and rescue agencies responding to a serious helicopter crash.

New York State Police have now confirmed that there has been a deadly helicopter accident at Storm King mountain. At approximately 2:30pm on October 10, police responded to Route 218 in the town of Cornwall near Route 218 to investigate.

Early reports said that multiple individuals had called 911 to say they witnessed a helicopter crashing into the mountain earlier today. Park police, state police and other units quickly set up a base at the scene to respond.

State police say they have confirmed that the helicopter crashed near Storm King mountain and that one person is deceased at the scene.

Multiple sources are also now saying that police have asked for the suspension of all CSX rail traffic through the area until further notice. It appears as if first responders are now operating on the tracks.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a quickly changing situation and we will continue to update this page as more information is made available.

