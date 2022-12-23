All right, I'm just going to get the obvious part out of the way for starters. A list like this is completely subjective and is purely just my own opinion so you can take that for what it's worth. That being said, if you agree, great if not, that's awesome too.

I've compiled this list because simply put I can't stand these holiday movies. I find these particular movies to be so awful that they just about ruin the holidays for me. Maybe it makes me a bad guy as well but I will also actively question and judge anyone who proclaims "It's my favorite movie". If that's the actual case then you truly have my pity.

Lastly, this list will be going in reverse order, meaning the movie that takes the top spot on this list will be the final movie mentioned. Without any further, let's get started with...

The Polar Express



Kicking off my list is "The Polar Express". In my family, this is the movie we watch every year while decorating the Christmas tree at home, so it has sentimental value but in reality I've never liked it. This has gotten remarks from my mom and sister that me and my brother are "two Scrooge's" but hasn't stopped me from saying for years that the kids in the movie are annoying and Tom Hanks is the movies only redeeming factor. By the way, maybe you shouldn't put a gift or anything in your pocket if the pocket HAS A HOLE IN IT!!!

Elf



This is one that I'm sure will catch me a lot of grief, but Elf is vastly overrated in my opinion. I remember watching this movie for the first time when I was a kid and I never thought it was that great. It was "ok", but what ruined it for me was every kid in my school thought it was the "greatest movie ever". Lord that got annoying fast and since then I've just had an abnormal distaste for "Elf".

A Christmas Story



Unquestionably, this is the most overrated Christmas movie in the history of Christmas movies. I'd even go as far as saying this may be the most overrated movie of all time. I can't put into words how much I truly despise this movie. The main character kid Ralphie is annoying beyond belief. I don't care about your BB gun and why you love it so much. Oo and I'm glad that kid got his tongue stuck to a pole. The movie would be great if he never got free. Hollywood must be desperate for Holiday movies, cause how this movie got a sequel 40 years after the release of the original is beyond me.

