It is so nice to see so many people care about the amazing creatures we share our communities with on a daily basis. Turtles, baby squirrels, owls, even porcupines often become the subject of social media posts regarding how to help them or even rescue them in the case of an emergency.

Over this past weekend just north of us here in the Hudson Valley, there was an incident with a moose that required the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) to step in and offer assistance. It is human nature to want to help what might appear to be a helpless animal but it is important we don't just jump in and treat a wild animal like a domesticated pet.

Moose Wanders into Yard in Upstate New York

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook 2 NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook 2 loading...

Every year, well-meaning people interact with baby birds, baby deer, and other animals causing situations to occur that had we just let nature take its course, the outcome may have been different. If you are someone who wants to be able to help wild animals in distress it is a good idea to take a course at a local wildlife rehabilitator or even your local NYS DEC office.

New York State DEC Steps in to Help Moose

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook 4 NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook 4 loading...

So what happened this past weekend that requires the NYS DEC to care for a moose? They received reports of a young cow moose that had wandered into a backyard in Schenectady. It was originally believed that this moose had been spotted over recent weeks in other areas around Schenectady but the NYS DEC later found out this was a completely different animal. After being able to carefully tranquilized the moose, they were able to then transport it back to the Adirondacks and release it safely.

Moose being Released Back to the Woods in New York

Work Done by New York Animal Rehab Friends of the Feathered and Furry

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

Animals that Hike the Hudson Valley, NY