Safety Alert: Hudson Valley Pets Most Likely to Go Missing this Weekend

When you gear up for this Fourth of July weekend, there's something else to take into consideration after deciding if you packed enough beers into your cooler: the safety of your pet.

July Fourth Weekend in the Hudson Valley, NY

For many reasons (some more obvious than others), the approaching Independence Day holiday weekend is the time when pets are most likely to go missing across the United States, and people are preparing here in the Hudson Valley. The Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley Facebook page recently posted a reminder to its members:

More pets go missing during these next two weeks than during any other time period over the course of the year. Please be prepared.

Here's what you can do to help protect your pets and keep them safe (and in the house) while we celebrate everything red, white, and blue.

Missing Pets on Independence Day

The statistics are (unfortunately) very impressive when it comes to lost pets on the Fourth of July weekend. Reports of missing pets rise as much as 30% during the holiday weekend, and July 5th is, therefore, a very busy day for local animal shelters. The first reason pets may bolt is the most obvious: loud, booming fireworks can scare and disorient your furry friend, and they may think running away is the solution to make the noises stop. Some other factors, however, are more sneaky.

July Fourth Parties in the Hudson Valley, NY

If you are hosting a July Fourth party, the constant in-and-out while you prepare your grilled food or the extra foot traffic when your guests need to use your bathroom can increase the amount of time your doors are left open. This is the perfect opportunity for your pet to bolt, especially if they're already anxious about the fireworks. Paying attention to the status of your doors (and windows for cats) can help keep them safe.

If you're attending a party, especially an outdoor BBQ, your inclination may be to bring your dog along with you. This too raises the risk of a loss incident. Adding a new, unfamiliar location to an already potentially "scary" situation with fireworks and crowds could lead your pet to do something uncharacteristic like run away when you don't expect it.

Keep Your Pet Safe

The main goal is to keep your pet calm. Leaving them home in a familiar environment is best, and if they are affected by loud noises, placing them in a room that has protection from the outdoors (no windows, or thick curtains and a door that can be closed) is helpful. You can also ask your vet about any medications, homeopathic or otherwise, that could help with potential anxiety.

Finding a Lost Pet in the Hudson Valley, NY

If you see a lost pet this weekend, the best thing to do is to call your local animal control. If you can safely rescue the animal yourself, you can contact your local animal shelter instead and they should be able to check for a chip and help locate the owner. Find the closest one to you HERE, and you can also help your local community by keeping a close eye on the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley Facebook page.

