Will Michael Ray Rappel Down a Wall at West Point?

It's 2021 and we're learning that just about anything is possible. Even country artists showing up in the Hudson Valley to jump off a building after losing a bet.

TikTok is at it again with another challenge, thankfully it has nothing to do with the milk crate challenge.

Michael Ray popped up on TikTok and Twitter heavily rocking West Point Golden Knight gear. It had us here in the Hudson Valley wondering why?

Circle All Access, a branch of the Grand Ole Opry, has recently created a new TikTok account. As of Thursday, August 26th they have about 9,300 followers. But they gave themselves a goal of 20,000 followers.

As an incentive, Circle All Access has put Michael Ray on the spot. In a recently posted TikTok, Michael Ray decked ou tin Army gear said that if Circle All Access gets 20,000 followers he will face his fear of heights and rappel off a building at West Point with a 40 foot drop.

If you weren't aware, Michael Ray is no stranger to competitions around the Hudson Valley. Back in 2015, Michael Ray played a part in CJ and Jess losing the Grand Old Opry "Lights, Camera, Acting" contest.

Michael Ray lent his talents to a competition radio station in Tennesee and bribed fans with a live performance if said station beat The Wolf. Sadly, CJ and Jess came in 2nd place.

Just for the record, Michael Ray has since apologized for sabotaging CJ and Jess' attempt at Grand Ole Opry fame.

If you're on TikTok give Circle All Access a follow and hopefully we'll see Michael Ray with the Cadets of West Point facing his fear of heights and jumping off a building.

