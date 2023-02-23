Movie stars are spotted in the Hudson Valley all of the time. They're usually here filming or seen at local restaurants. It is not every day that they visit schools. A popular movie star made a surprise visit to a Hudson Valley high school.

Mean Girls is one of the most popular teen comedies to come out in the last 20 years. When it was released in 2004 it featured some of the biggest teen actresses at the time including Lindsay Lohan, Rachael McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

The movie was a launch pad for these young actresses. It was so popular that it even spawned a musical on Broadway.

Seyfried played Karen Smith who was a member of The Plastics, a popular high school clique.

2005 MTV Movie Awards - Pressroom Getty Images loading...

Seyfried has appeared in several popular movies since Mean Girls. You may recognize her from Dear John, Alpha Dog, Ted 2 and Mama Mia!

