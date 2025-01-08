McDonald's announced that they are making changes to their menu options that will finally save customers some money. So, what's the big catch here?

According to KKTV, the average price for a meal at McDonald's has risen about 40% since 2019. Prices at many fast food establishments have gone up due to a number of reasons, such as; rising labor costs, higher ingredient prices, increased supply chain disruptions, and rising rent.

The higher costs have kept some customers away in recent years, hurting sales.

McDonald's Adds Cheaper Meals At New York State Locations

KKTV reports that McDonald's will give customers the option to mix and match with a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. The new menu change is known as the “McValue", and it will give McDonald's app users the chat e to get a free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday during 2025.

The move comes as the company continues to attempt to repair its image. Back in the fall of 2024, a number of cases of E. coli were reported across numerous states, linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. The CDC had reported that slivered onions were the likely culprit for the outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria.

However, the franchise made a huge move to finally fix their often-broken McFlurry ice cream machines, as the United States Copyright Office granted a copyright exemption that will give restaurants the right to bypass certain digital blocks and restrictions that had prevented the equipment from being fixed.

Many store owners and managers had complained for years that the machines were very hard to repair when they went down. McDonald’s restaurants hadn’t been able to correct the problem themselves because the company that owned and built the McFlurry makers also happened to "own the copyright and exclusive rights to fix the machines", says CNN.

