May Brings Mental Health Awareness Month

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but also Mental Health Awareness Month.. So often, we focus on our physical bodies as in working out, eating well, and sleeping. At times, it can be hard to stop and breathe. I am thankful that more people have been focusing on mental health over the past couple of years.

It is important to take as little as 10 minutes a day to relax, meditate or do yoga. Mental Health Awareness Month begins with breaking the stigma. Let us talk about how we are feeling, what we hope to overcome and how we plan to get there.

2020 was also a hard year for all of us and I revisited my life coach and therapist’s office. Regardless of what is going on in your life, I ‘ve learned that we can all benefit from talking with someone for an hour each week. For me, I had clarity and an easier way of seeing my path and working towards it.

I felt that therapy was super rewarding. If you are wondering how to get started, ask around and see who is preferred or highly recommended. You can also do your search online and pop in your insurance to see if the sessions are covered.

May you, your friends and family never feel alone or that they cannot speak with someone. Feel free to reach out to any of us here and check out these hotlines. You can share this around, it may be helpful to anyone and everyone.

2021, let us do our best to be here for each other, lift each other up and do our best to be the greatest versions of us. Thankfully, there are many sources that can provide us all with help that we need, if needed.

What are some steps that you have taken to improve your mental health? Share with us below.

Hotlines

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

https://www.mentalhealth.gov/get-help/immediate-help

https://www.nami.org/help