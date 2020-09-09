Lower Hudson Valley Man Shot While Driving on Highway

A Lower Hudson Valley man was shot in what's believed to be a targeted shooting while driving on a highway.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A 28-year-old man from Peekskill was driving an SUV west late Monday night on the Long Island Expressway in Melville when he was shot in the leg. Police believe someone from another car on the LIE fired the bullet into the SUV around 11:30 p.m.

Suffolk County police say road rage wasn't a factor in the shooting but think the unnamed 28-year-old from Westchester County was targetted, Newsday reports. Police didn't provide more information about why they believe the driver was targeted.

A passenger in the SUV wasn't injured, police say. The driver was taken to Nassau University Medical Center. He was treated and released, according to Newsday.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.