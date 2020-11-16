Longtime Poughkeepsie Pizza Shop Goes Up For Sale

A family-owned Hudson Valley pizza shop in business since 1973 is on the market. DD's Pizza at 300 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie has been listed as available and the asking price is $239,000.

The 1,000 square foot building was constructed in 1960 and offers a great opportunity for restaurant, retail, or office space for the right entrepreneur. According to the listing on Loopnet, the building has a full basement, two half bathrooms and nine-foot ceilings. There is room for parking for up to eight vehicles.

The property is zoned BN as a neighborhood business and has Vassar College just up the road. All pizza equipment remains so it could be a good opportunity for someone looking to carry on the pizza making tradition on site.