Local Artisan Holiday Market Opens Friday in Sullivan

Good news to report. There’s a new Holiday Market opening up in Sullivan County this Friday, and it will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20.

Catskills Curated will be hosting the Holiday Market 2020 featuring regional artists, artisans, makers and craftsmen. This is a nice chance for you to get out of the house, get some fresh air and see your neighbors even if it is at a 6 foot distance. And even more importantly, it’s a chance for you to shop local for locally made products.

The Holiday Market 2020 will be held at The Narrowsburg Union on Erie Avenue and will run for four weeks on weekends, and consist of three days each week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Noon - 7PM The Holiday Market begins this coming weekend, Friday, Nov. 27, Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29. The Holiday Market will take place in Delaware Hall, a 4,500 square foot event space with a limited capacity, so that makes it easy to social distance.

To make it even better (and your life a little easier), gift wrapping services and shipping services will be available at Union Works Print Pack Ship, located in Suite 101 in The Union and food service will be available on the patio and in the Food Hall.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed for your safety. Masks are required and there will be hand washing and sanitizing stations set up throughout the market. For more information about the Holiday Market 2020 in Narrowsburg, check out the event facebook page or the website.