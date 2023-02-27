A man found guilty of murder in New York State was just allegedly caught with a loaded gun and drugs in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced an arrest following a traffic stop. The man arrested is out on parole for second-degree murder.

New York Murderer Out On Parole Arrested In Dutchess County

On Saturday around 1 a.m., patrol units from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department started a traffic stop near 135 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Rasheem Thomison. Thomison was arrested following an investigation by police.

"At the time of arrest, Thomison was on parole for second-degree murder. He was booked and held for arraignment," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department states.

Thomison was convicted of second-degree murder in September 2002 in Dutchess County Court.

Loaded Gun, Drugs Found In Murderer's Car

During the traffic stop, Thomison was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm unserialized handgun and a quantity of cocaine, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Thomison was arrested and charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

