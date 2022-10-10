Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country.

October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.

However, one local farm that many residents have never heard of has been named the best in not only the Hudson Valley but the entire country.

Top 10 in the country

USA Today has released a list of the ten best pumpkin patches in the country. The list features patches from California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Indiana and right here in New York. Local residents may be surprised to learn that only one location from the Hudson Valley has made the list. Living in the epicenter of fall activities, I was shocked to discover that some of our more popular pumpkin patches didn't make the cut.

Hudson Valley Winner

According to USA Today, Kelder's Farm just outside of New Paltz is the fifth-best pumpkin patch in the nation and the only one to make the list from New York. I've surveyed several life-long Dutchess and Orange County residents who tell me they've never even heard of Kelder's Farm. While the name may not be familiar, you may recognize them as the site of the Original World's Largest Garden Gnome.

More Than Just a Pumpkin Patch

Kelder's Farm has much more to offer than just pumpkins. The family-friendly farm boasts over 30 activities including a pumpkin cannon, apple cannons, a petting farm, a mechanical cow, a jumping pillow, hayrides and an enormous corn maze. This year's maze is a tribute to the people of Ukraine.

Where is it?

Kelder's Farm is located on Route 209 in Kerhonkson not far from Lake Minnewaska and the Mohonk Mountain House in Ulster County.

If You Go

Tickets for apple picking, pumpkin picking and farm activities are available on the Kelder's Farm website for a discount over what's charged at the door. Packages include extras like apples, free pumpkins and tickets for the apple cannon. The farm has also gone cashless, which means that credit cards are accepted everywhere on the farm. Not all activities or stands accept cash. For details on hours and special events happening at the farm, you can visit their website.

