LISTEN: Paul Sr. Reveals Why OCC is Leaving The Hudson Valley

Paul Sr. has finally revealed why Orange County Choppers is closing its New York headquarters and moving to Florida.

It's been a wild ride for Paul Teutul. But after decades of living and working in the Hudson Valley, the iron worker turned worldwide celebrity is leaving his Orange County home and taking his legendary bike shop with him.

In 2003 the little-known custom chopper shop in Walden, NY was catapulted into the spotlight after the debut of the reality series American Chopper. The original show ran for seven years and spawned several spinoffs and revivals. Paul Sr. became a household name, appearing on late-night talk shows, game shows and even earning a spot on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Five years into the height of American Chopper's popularity, Teutul decided to build a multi-million dollar headquarters and showroom in Newburgh, NY. The state-of-the-art building would become the Orange County Choppers' base of operations and a mecca for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world.

Since then, OCC has had its ups and downs dealing with the cancellation of their TV series, well-publicized family infighting and money issues. But through it all, Paul Teutul Sr. has kept the business running, evolving his headquarters into a family entertainment center and continuing to follow his passion for motorcycles.

As Hudson Valley fixture, it came as a shock to local residents when Teutul suddenly announced that he would be closing down his Newburgh headquarters, auctioning off its contents and setting up a new venture in Florida.

We wanted to find out why this dedicated Hudson Valley resident decided it was time to leave and what would become of the building in Newburgh. In an exclusive interview, Paul Sr. explains the reasons for his move and what he hopes the next chapter for Orange County Choppers will look like.