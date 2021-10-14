‘Legendary’ Hudson Valley, New York Venue ‘Beautifully Revived’
A "legendary" Hudson Valley "where America was born" has been "beautifully revived." Take a look.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Sneak Peek: Legendary Hudson Valley Venue Beautifully Revived
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
Hudson Valley Towns Honored
The Bearsville Theater "beautifully revived" and is now open for business, the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly wrote on Facebook.
The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce helped owner, Lizzie Vann, and her team celebrate with an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Friday on Tinker Street in Woodstock.
Attendees stayed afterward to join Lizzie as she toured guests while also sharing the rich history of this music, arts and entertainment space.
"The attention to detail found in every twist and turn of the theater is incredibly remarkable," the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce states.
The Bearsville Theater is open. Owners have begun to host concerts and events. The theater is now available for private events.
"Bearsville Theater was originally built for the music industry to experience the best that Albert’s vision could provide. Today it remains a special place where artists can rehearse a tour, an album, a video, and then perform it to our intimate, acoustically perfect auditorium," owners write on the website.
Part of the renovation included a new merch stand and information center.
"The Bearsville Theater is a legendary concert venue which hosts approx. 120 live bands & events a year," the Bearsville Theater writes on Facebook.
The Bearsville Theater opened up in Woodstock in 1984.
Owners say the theater is built on "hallowed ground."
"This is the exact spot where Americana was born – where Bob Dylan took the safe and cozy world of folk music and married it to Rock & Roll. Where folk went electric. Where the hometown music of The Band came to define the music of the 60’s. Where Janis Joplin took a breath and recuperated before launching her hurricane energy and heart stopping songs out into the world," owners state on its website.
In 2019, owners decided to renovate
"By 2019, 30 years after it opened, the fabric of the theater had deteriorated. Unable to turn a profit for many years and neglected as a result, water had seeped through the roof, down the walls, and through the basement foundations. The previous winter the baseboard heating pipes had frozen after the owner had been unable to pay the utility bills. The floorboards curled upwards, seating was ripped, bathroom stalls had no doors, and the place smelled of mold and dilapidation," owners write about the renovation.
The venue is home to a main theater area with a stage and seating options on the floor and in the balcony.
There is also a bar lounge area with its own sound system that offers what owners say is an intimate setting for shows.
It also offers patrons an option to view & listen to acts on the main stage through large panes on glass.
Events are not limited to music & entertainment. Events also include weddings, birthdays, bar and bat mitzvahs, etc.