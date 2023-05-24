More than ever, we're connected with our friends, family, and others on social media. It allows us to chat, catch up and form new friendships with other social media users.

We may follow those who have similar interests and come across events that spark our interest. I always see unique events happening in the Hudson Valley.

It's heartwarming to see Hudson Valley residents come together to show support for different businesses and help support the community.

A New Kingston, NY Business Previously Opened Their Doors

Chleo Wine Bar opened in uptown Kingston, NY.

Their aesthetically pleasing social media platform was what grabbed my attention to their business. Chleo Wine Bar has a variety of options for unique wines and food. This Ulster County, NY restaurant enjoys serving the best options and cooking over an open fire.

Their menu changed often and Chleo was serving items such as Grilled Porchetta, Polenta, Onion Agrodolce and Kingston Bread & Bar Sourdough. Some of their cocktails consist of Rosa and Currant Cosmo.

Chleo Wine Bar Is Known For Being An Instagram-Worthy Wine Bar

Chleo Wine Bar welcomed the community into their new business on a first-come, first-served basis.

This Instagram-worthy wine bar had a beautiful setting that made you feel as if you escaped the Hudson Valley in the current moment.

Chleo Wine Bar Is Temporarily Closed

Chelo Wine Bar made a post on social media about the latest news regarding their business. Chleo Wine Bar stated that they,

“discovered a fire smoldering inside one of the walls of our building. although the damage is relatively small, the extent of work needed to reopen has yet to be determined.” “we are, of course, devastated. as some of you know, Chleo is not only our business but it is also our home. we feel extremely lucky that the fire was stopped when it was and are so grateful for Kingston Fire’s quick response, but for now, WE ARE CLOSED.”

How Can You Help Chleo Wine Bar In Kingston, NY After The Fire?

This Hudson Valley business shared personal information regarding a fire they had on site.

"it feels incredibly vulnerable asking for help, but now we need yours. as many of you know, on May 15th we discovered a fire smoldering in the wall of our building. we feel beyond lucky that the damage was not greater, but the repairs needed will require Chleo to be closed for the next couple weeks. insurance will help us reopen our doors, but insurance does not cover our staff." "Chleo would not be the place that it is without our team. Our people are our greatest asset and we have been so fortunate to gather a group of individuals to share in the vision of Chleo. If you’ve ever been to the restaurant, you’ve experienced a space that they’ve created. This group is so special to us and so we are asking for your help in keeping them afloat during this uncertain time." "If you were planning to join us this month for a glass of wine, a snack or dinner, we ask that you donate that amount instead to our crew. All the funds raised will go to them. There is a link in our bio for @gofundme we so appreciate your consideration."

As we continue to show our support for local businesses in the Hudson Valley, we now have the perfect opportunity to continue to do so.

The Hudson Valley Shared Their Feedback On Chleo Wine Bar's Latest Post

Chleo Wine Bar could use any donations for their staff at the moment. Those interested can donate through their GoFundMe page.

In the comments section of Chleo Wine Bar's Instagram post, guests shared their reactions.

"So sorry to hear this! Sent a little something from Sarah and I ❤️" "Grateful it was caught in time and am going now to have some virtual food and wine at the link." "Done. Can’t wait to visit some day soon!" "So sorry to hear this. Yes, of course- consider it done. Counting the days for your return ❤️❤️❤️"

Chleo

288 Fair St.

Kingston, NY 12401

How have you given back in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

