Popular Kingston Hair Salon Closes its Doors for the Last Time

One of our favorite hair salons in Ulster County has announced that they have closed up shop.

As I was scrolling social media the other day I came across a post on Facebook from a hair salon that we've done work with love the last few years that I hoped wasn't true. The post said that one of Kingston's best hair salons was closed and that all of the talented hair professionals have relocated to new locations.

"We would like to thank you all for your many years of supporting us at Snippers. We look forward to seeing you in our new locations. Wendy, Chrissie and Cat."

After seeing the post I had to call and try to confirm one way or another if they have permanently closed or not. Unfortunately, after calling the salon I got their voicemail and it confirmed that Snippers Hair Salon located on Morton Boulevard in Kingston has closed.

The voicemail stated that as of April 16th Snippers is closed and that three of the ladies that called Snippers home have all relocated to new salons. Their new locations and contact information is listed below but before you scroll down to make an appointment we wanted to pass along our thanks to the ladies for their help over the years.

Why we Love Snippers

Snippers Hair Salon holds a special place in the hearts of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show on the Wolf as they were one of the first businesses in the Hudson Valley to jump on board with our now yearly toy drive. Back about 7 years ago we decided that we wanted to start a toy drive that would help us help families all across the Hudson Valley and after we asked local businesses on the air if they would offer up some space for us to put a toy box, Snippers Salon steeped up right away!

Almost every year that followed they collected toys and always had one of the biggest donations to help Hudson Valley families. So we would like to thank them for always helping and wish them well at their new locations.....

Chrissie is at Tendrils @ 845-901-1191

Wendy is at C&C Unisex @ 845-336-7934

Cat is at Mirror Mirror @ 845-346-0672



