Just How Cold Did It Feel in Parts Of the Hudson Valley?

It's pretty cold this weekend, we know. As temperatures plummeted overnight Friday, the Hudson Valley woke up the next morning with temps around zero. But there's also the issue with the winds. Strong, gusty winds roared across the region early Saturday morning, sending wind chills way down to well below zero. Just how cold does the air feel in some parts of the Hudson Valley today?

According to the National Weather Service in Albany, some parts of the county felt like -20 F Saturday morning. LaGrangeville had the lowest reading at -20, with Red Hook at -19, and areas outside Pawling at -18 F. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office shared the dangerously cold numbers in a post on their Facebook page Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office reminded residents to check on family, friends, and neighbors, to make sure they're safe. With the winds as strong as they've been, power outages are almost certain.

Keep in mind, this is only Dutchess County. Other areas in the Upper Hudson Valley or higher elevations in the Catskills faced even colder real feel temperatures. Wind Chill Adversaries were in effect over the majority of the Hudson Valley early Saturday, though the bitterly cold weather will stick around for the majority of the weekend.

As the weekend progresses, we continue to keep an eye on an approaching coastal storm that will affect the area late Sunday and into Monday morning. Hudson Valley Weather has repeated over the last few days just how tricky it's been to forecast this storm. Some areas in the lower Hudson Valley may see more sleet and rain, with little snow accumulation. Other parts in the north and west of the Hudson Valley could significant snow. Some areas of Dutchess, Orange, and Sullivan counties could see up to 5 inches, while parts of the higher elevations in Ulster could see closer to 10 inches. HVW urges that this forecast could still change before Sunday night. This could be a classic case of one town receiving a few inches of snow, while the next town over sees far more.

As temperatures begin to warm again by Monday, expect the precipitation to change over to rain. This is certainly not the worst winter storm we've ever faced, but still enough to make travel conditions treacherous by Monday.

