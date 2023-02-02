Hudson Valley Native Spotted at Popular Downstate New York Diner

He's a bit of a legend around the Hudson Valley and he was recently spotted grabbing a delicious meal in another New York location. There are so many celebrities that got their start right here in the Hudson Valley and it's pretty cool that they have such a strong connection to the area.

One local legend recently visited a diner in another part of New York, but it caused a big buzz even all the way back here.

What Hudson Valley celebrity was recently spotted out in New York?

I'll give you a few hints, but it should be pretty easy to figure out. He spent his childhood in Saugerties, he's been in movies like 'Taxi', 'Fever Pitch' and he's had a TON of success being a late-night television host. Do you know who it is yet?

And the person is....

JIMMY FALLON, YES JIMMY FALLON. Many people around the Hudson Valley are aware that he spent his childhood here. Fallon was a very successful graduate from Saugerties High School and has always spoken very highly of the area.

Another interesting fact is that Fallon's father worked as a machine repair man for IBM in Kingston, how cool.

Where was Jimmy Fallon recently spotted in New York?

The popular late-night host was recently spotted at the Glen Cove diner which is located right in Glen Cove, NY. Fallon took a picture with the staff and everyone had a pretty big smile in it. The diner posted the picture on their social media page and many fans were wondering what the famous late-night host ordered.

Imagine seeing him when you walked into work?



It's very cool to see him there and I wonder what celebrity we will see and hear about next.

Since we are talking about famous people, here are some celebrities who have raved about the Hudson Valley and an award-winning actor who is selling his place here: