Is This the Longest Traffic Light in the Hudson Valley?

I can't be the only one who has been stuck behind it and it feels like you're there FOREVER.

I'm just going to come right out and say it....there seems to be an abundance of traffic lights in the Hudson Valley, do we really need that many? Since I've moved here I've gone through brakes quicker and having to stop so much has become a huge annoyance to me. Every morning when I'm driving into work I always get stopped at one light in particular and it's very frustrating when it happens. The light literally does not change colors, I've actually clocked it before and I sat for almost 4 minutes before the light changed colors. Seriously? So, what's the deal with it?

The light is located at an intersection on Route 55 in Poughkeepsie. It's a common route people travel when they are trying to get from Lagrangeville to Poughkeepsie so it can't be just me who has been stuck. The other morning it really did feel like I was behind the light forever and it almost makes you wonder if something is wrong with it. I have to ask, is there? It seems to be slow when a lot of people are on the road and even when there aren't in the very early hours of the morning IT DOES NOT CHANGE COLORS. I actually start dreading when I get close to it because I know I'm just going to be sitting there and hey... any extra minute in the morning counts when you're commuting.

Have you been stuck at this light before? How long have you been stuck behind it? Are there other long lights in the Hudson Valley? Let us know on the station app.

