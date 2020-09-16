Is New York the State With the Fewest COVID Restrictions

While many states continue to reopen, some states have paused or reversed reopening plans due to spikes in COVID cases. A recent study determined what states have the most and least COVID related restrictions.

Nearly all the states have at least partially reopened from the pandemic after many businesses were kept closed for months. Some states have been forced to pause their reopening plans due to spikes in positive cases of COVID-19.

Wallethub recently conducted a study to determine the states with the most and least COVID related restrictions. The states were compared across 17 key metrics.

The data set ranges from whether restaurants have reopened to whether the states have required face masks in public and workplace temperature check.

Living in New York, you can assume that we don't have the fewest restrictions in place currently. According to this study, New York was ranked 33rd, right between Rhode Island and Texas.



The top three states with the least restrictions in place are South Dakota, Utah, and Oklahoma.

Coronavirus Restrictions in New York: