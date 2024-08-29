Paid content produced in partnership with Bazoom Group. The information in this article is not intended to be personal financial advice.

The crypto market is known for its high volatility which triggers scandals and breeds regulatory headaches as was witnessed during Bitcoin’s past market cycles when the pioneer cryptocurrency took some nose-dives. Undoubtedly, this led to monumental losses on the part of investors. However, the market appears to be stable at the moment and this stability is attracting the attention of investors from all sectors including institutions. The adoption of crypto by institutions is fast reshaping the digital asset market and Wall Street is an apt example.

Wall Street and Cryptocurrency Investments

Wall Street started taking the lead in cryptocurrency investments as registered investment advisers, Hedge funds, and other sectors boosted their stakes in digital assets as the market navigated from obscurity to mainstream

Business people who love nice and risk-free investments are already going in search of top meme coins to add to their portfolios. Though their designs may appear funny, meme coins can hold their own in any bull market because when they eventually pump, these coins have all it takes to deliver huge ROI for token holders. Currently, these coins are spiraling sky-high in the crypto market with some of the tokens having explosive potential. (Source: https://99bitcoins.com/cryptocurrency/best-meme-coins/)

Many of the biggest trading institutions on Wall Street have started revealing plans to go ahead and take out space in the digital asset market. This development occurred following untold years of silence shrouding their earlier ventures into these markets. Big rollers of the US equity market such as GTS, Jump Trading, and Jane Street are at the forefront of this latest trend. Talking to Financial Times, the head of institutional strategy at Jane Street, Mina Nguyen revealed that the company joined the crypto trading market in 2017 and has been trading many digital assets 24/7 across the globe.

Another sign of cryptocurrency progressing from a hypothetical asset to a dependable strategic investment is Goldman Sachs Group’s latest crypto investment in Bitcoin to the tune of a multimillion-dollar stash. The firm, Goldman is among Wall Street’s most prolific companies and its foray into digital assets is poised to change the narrative and how Wall Street firms view crypto. With these top Wall Street businesses competing for BTC supremacy, many have decided that the time is right to explore whether crypto came for the long haul or just a fad.

How Wall Street’s Increased Investment in Cryptocurrency Has Impacted the Digital Asset Market

The digital asset market is wearing positive signs of Wall Street’s increased investments in crypto

Rise in Exchange Volumes

Growing confidence and interest in the regulatory frameworks and infrastructure surrounding digital assets is signified by the continuous upsurge in exchange volumes. Some institutions were previously suspicious about the budding and unregulated market of crypto that are now taking bold steps into the digital asset landscape. These companies find encouragement in crypto’s latest financial instruments which are more sophisticated and its clearer regulatory guidance.

Currently, a paradigm shift is occurring in the crypto world as its inherent volatility and complexity no longer serve as a deterrent to institutional investors. Rather, business people now view these features of digital assets as unique opportunities for schemes that boom under such conditions. Powered by comprehensive data analytics, advanced algorithms, and machine learning, these strategies are starting to unravel the possibility for methodical earnings in crypto, the same way it happened in traditional equity markets.

Increased Investment by HNWI

HNWI is an acronym for High Net Worth Individual. This distinguished category of investors is not relenting in digital asset investment. They have made a huge contribution to the recent rise in trading volume observed in the crypto scene and their positive perception of crypto is impacting other investment classes as more and more investors join the race.

Popularity of Crypto Among Advisors

The increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrency also affected its popularity among financial advisors on Wall Street. Studies conducted in 2021 revealed that nine out of 10 financial advisors entertained questions about digital assets like Bitcoin from their clients and about 16 percent of these financial advisors allocated a majority of their clientele to cryptocurrency investments. A scrutiny of the financial advisor’s portfolios revealed that a good number of them own and manage crypto assets.

Crypto’s Increased Adoption by Hedge Funds

Traditional hedge funds have increased their level of adoption of digital assets following its enhanced popularity on Wall Street. Recent research revealed that one out of every three hedge funds have a stash of digital assets. This record was previously one out of every five. Through the same research, it was revealed that hedge fund managers who are yet to have crypto investments have plans for the near future.

Crypto in Public Companies

Public companies are not exempted as crypto continues to gain strength in all the notable sectors of the global financial ecosystem. A scrutiny of the balance sheet of publicly traded companies revealed that 39 per cent of them now own and manage Bitcoin portfolios. Companies like Microstrategy tops this list with a whopping 62 per cent of BTC in the portfolios of publicly traded companies. Though Tesla reportedly sold off 75 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings in July 2022, it still earns third position among public companies trading in Bitcoin.

Conclusion

While institutional adoption of cryptocurrency is bringing a positive impact in the digital asset space in Walls Street other notable stakeholders in the global economic system are gaining ground in blockchain technology and strengthening the crypto scene.