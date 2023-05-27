With the start of spring in the Hudson Valley, residents can now visit their favorite ice cream shops again.

Spring is one of the happiest seasons. After a long winter, we can look forward to hearing the birds chirping, the sun shining brighter and warmer temperatures.

Lately, it seems as if everyone is a bit happier thanks to mother nature. Along with better weather, our neighborhood hangout spots, community events and local activities have also resumed.

It also seemed as if the owners of these shops were just as excited to see everyone's smiling faces and excited to return to their favorite location.

Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream I have always enjoyed stopping by my favorite local ice cream shops and choosing a new flavor. Whether it's a hot fudge sundae, chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a cone, or an ice cream sandwich, count me in.

The Hudson Valley has strange ice cream flavors. From lemon poppyseed to thai iced tea and barn boots, there aren't any boring flavors in our area.

A 'Premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop was expanding their space during the winter months to prepare for a busy summer season.

Thankfully, we have a large selection of local ice cream shops to visit in the Hudson Valley.

Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

