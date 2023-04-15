Kingston, NY Café Brings Back Sweet Donut Ice Cream Combo

Ice cream season is in full swing in the Hudson Valley. But one Ulster County cafe is adding a delicious twist to the game.

By the end of this month, all of our favorite ice cream shops will be open and scooping out some of our favorite desserts. Ice Cream sundaes, twist cones, and ice pops will be a part of our weekly diet for the next few months if we're being honest with ourselves.

With that being said...

You DoNOT Want to Miss This Kingston, NY Cafe Creation

While doing my daily social media scroll I stumbled upon a photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. Half Moon Rondout Cafe posted a photo of a combination of 2 of the most popular sweet treats of all time: ice cream and donuts.

They announced that their Ice Cream Donut Sandwich is back! Look at this bad boy:

My favorite part about this is that the folks at Half Moon call it "self-care food." I know a lot of people are getting ready for summer and trying to look good in a bathing suit, but sometimes your soul just needs an Ice Cream Donut sandwich!

Half Moon Rondout Cafe, Not Just a Donut Shop

While the ice cream sandwich is top of mind, the Half Moon Rondout Cafe is more than just a sweet treat stop. The Broadway location is a veteran and female-owned business.

And not only can you enjoy a delicious donut, croissant, and cup of coffee but they offer lunch meals like Chicken and Donuts, it's like chicken and waffles, but (wait for it...) with donuts!

Follow them on social media to get the ball rolling then, head out to 36 Broadway in Kingston and stop in the Half Moon Rondout Cafe for the goods.

