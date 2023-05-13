There's always something new to learn while strolling throughout the Hudson Valley. I always keep my eyes peeled for those yellow and blue historic markers that tell a story about the Hudson Valley's past.

If we pay close attention, we may also see historical sites that we didn't notice before. Some of the towns in the Hudson Valley date back before the 1600's.

Each Hudson Valley hamlet, town and village is known for something that happened in the past but the story lives on today.

SEE ALSO: This Nationwide Beauty Brand Has Ties To Upstate New York

A mysterious Hudson Valley community was once known as Wagendaal, NY. It's exciting that a quaint, Hudson Valley main street can lead you to America's oldest road.

Take This Fascinating History Crawl Through Hyde Park, NY Hyde Park, NY is located in Dutchess County, NY. It is the home to several prominent figures that played a role in how the world was once formed. Even though these members of society have passed on, their stories and legacies continue in our area.

I have had the chance to visit these historical sites and will always remember what each one meant to me, what I learned on the tours and how guests can continue to visit in 2023.

Which historical site would you like to visit in Hyde Park, NY? Share with us below.

6 Ways To Know It's Spring In The Hudson Valley I always know that spring has started when I first hear the sound of spring peepers. This may also consist of flowers start to blossom, the greenery throughout mother nature and return of several wildlife critters.

Others may also agree and share their opinions too.

As we are different people, we notice things differently as well. While someone takes an interest in a woodpecker in the tree on a soothing morning, someone else may notice a lawnmower humming noise during their breakfast.

On WRRV, a Facebook post asked local residents to share their opinion.

The question stated:

"Tell me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley without telling me it’s spring in the Hudson Valley, GO!"

Hudson Valley residents were not shy when it came to answering this question. Let's take a look at ways we can notice that it's spring in the Hudson Valley from all age groups and different locations.

Here Are 6 Ways To Know It's Spring In The Hudson Valley