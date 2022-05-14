Hyde Park Announces Summer Concert Series

One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that when the warm weather comes there is never a shortage of things to do. It seems like you can catch a local outdoor concert almost any evening of the week. One of the most popular concert series in Dutchess County is the Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series in Hyde Park.

Good news for fans of Music in the Parks. The Hyde Park Recreation Department has just announced the 2022 Concert Series, and it looks like it’s going to be a great season of shows that the whole family can enjoy. The concerts are held on Wednesday nights on the lawn of either the Vanderbilt Mansion or the Mills Mansion, both incredibly beautiful historic sites in Hyde Park. There’s nothing quite like a summer evening on the lawn, live music playing, watching the kids having fun, and just relaxing and taking it all in.

The concerts kick off at 7PM in June and July, and at 6:30PM in August. The first concert of the season will be the Hyde Park Central School District Band on Wednesday, June 1 at Vanderbilt Mansion. And they’ve got a great variety of bands this year including Thunder Ridge, Four Guys in Disguise, Evil Genius, Bill’s Toupee, Echoes of Sinatra, and even the West Point Military Band.

There will be no rain dates for this year’s concert series, with the exception of the West Point Military Band on July 20. In the vent of bad weather, that show will be rescheduled to Thursday, July 21. For more information about the Music in the Parks Concert Series, including the full lineup of bands and venues, check out the Hyde Park Parks and Recreation website.

