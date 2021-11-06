Humbug! Bar Bans Ultra Annoying Christmas Song Until December 1

Don't even think about it! No sooner is Halloween over when some out there feel the need to roll out the Christmas tunes, even with Thanksgiving still three weeks away. One song, in particular, has become a popular target for haters. Some polls have even deemed it the most annoying Christmas song of all time. Now, one establishment is doing what they can to limit the playing of this crappy Christmas ditty.

A Twitter user took a photo of a sign posted on a jukebox in an unnamed bar in Dallas recently. Since then, the photo has been shared thousands of times across social media, drawing support (and maybe even some ire), from the public.

'All I Want for Christmas Is You’ will be skipped if played before December 1. After December 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.

There. It's only banned until the beginning of December, and even then, they were nice enough to allow one play per night so they're not accused of being total Scrooges. The Mariah Carey hit has charted every holiday season since its release in 1994. Now, with streaming, the song seems to be getting more play than ever, which is sure to drive many holiday-weary people absolutely crazy.

How about some of the all time worst Xmas classics that you hear every year? Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime is another droning dud that feels like it's never going to end. Funny how the very same man who once wrote classics like Helter Skelter, Yesterday, Let It Be, and Hey Jude gave us this mountain-sized, keyboard laden pile of Yuletide s***. Dude, what happened?

As most of us know, Christmas music is kind of like eggnog. It can be enjoyed in limited doses, but too much and it'll make you horribly sick. You'll never want to be around it ever again

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION