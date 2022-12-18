Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend.

Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?

If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.

While known for their amazing steak and seafood menu items, they had a secret weapon known as the popover. Ask anyone about Hudson's Ribs & Fish and the first thing that comes to mind are those phenomenal baked treats. Customers were sad to see them go, but thankfully it looks like they're making a comeback!

What Is a Popover?

According to handy dandy Wikipedia, a popover is described as:

a light roll made from an egg batter similar to that of Yorkshire pudding, typically baked in muffin tins or dedicated popover pans, which have straight-walled sides rather than angled

And the popovers from Hudson's Popovers pair best with a delectable Strawberry butter. My mouth is watering just thinking about a freshly baked popover with the melty Strawberry butter dripping down the sides. Wow!

Food Truck Spot and Popover Stops in East Fishkill

Earlier this week a new Facebook page was created called Hudson's Popovers and it looks like those infamous popovers from Hudson's Ribs & Fish are making a big return.

Hudson's Popovers shares that you can get fully baked and ready-to-be reheated popovers this Saturday and Sunday, December 17th and 18th at the food truck site at Route 52 and the Taconic in East Fishkill from 11 am until 4 pm or until supplies last.

A half dozen will run you $15 and an 8-ounce container of strawberry butter is being sold for $4.50. And just a heads up, it's cash only.

Get there early! We have a feeling they're going to go like hotcakes...or should we say popovers?!

Find more details on Hudson's Popover's Facebook page.

