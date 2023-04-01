We can all rejoice, Spring has sprung in the Hudson Valley.

While some Hudson Valley residents are upset that winter is over, others are thankful for the boost of serotonin.

We have already experienced the sunlight being out later and the birds singing their morning songs. Soon enough, the days will become warmer, the grass will be greener and all of the trees will be full again. Beautiful flowers will blossom in our gardens, outdoor activities and live music will resume.

There are so many benefits as to living in the Hudson Valley and the spring and summer months really showcase that.

Do You Have A Favorite View In The Hudson Valley?

From the Shawangunk Mountains to the green, rolling hills and breathtaking waterfalls, there's never any time to be bored in our area.

Those who enjoy the greenery and mother nature may choose a hiking or biking trail with a sunset view as their favorite view, possibly Minnewaska State Park Preserve. However, anyone who loves waterfalls may have Kaaterskill Falls on the top of their list.

Personally, I love it all in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley's Best View Is Hidden In Ulster County, NY

Each Hudson Valley County has something special about it.

Sullivan County, NY has the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, at the grounds of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Orange County, NY has visitors from all over the world that come to Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY.

Dutchess County, NY has a must see, Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY. According to Innisfree Garden, it's known for being one of the "world's ten best gardens".

However, in Ulster County, NY it may actually have the best views in all of the Hudson Valley.

The Ashokan Reservoir Has The Best View Hidden In Ulster County, NY



Have you ever been to The Ashokan Reservoir before? I have been a few times and every time that I go, I'm amazed that I'm nevertheless, in the Hudson Valley but also in Ulster County.

There is a beautiful, panoramic view of the mountains, the beautiful water, the greenery and all of the scenery and sunshine that surrounds it.

I have gone to The Ashokan Reservoir in the Spring, Summer and Fall. Each season is breathtaking and truly an incredible experience.

The Ashokan Reservoir In Ulster County, NY Is Unique

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation,

"Ashokan Reservoir, located 14 miles west of the City of Kingston in Ulster County, was created in 1915 by the construction of 5 ½ miles of dams and dikes within the Esopus Creek drainage." "This 8,315 acre reservoir is a major component of the Catskill System of the New York City Water supply. The reservoir is broken into two basins by a dividing weir near its center. The Dividing Weir pinches and separates the upper west basin from the lower east basin."

This is technically located in the town of Olive or may also be considered Hurly, NY.

What Do Visitors Need To Know Before Visiting The Ashokan Reservoir?

The Ashokan Reservoir is located at

According to Catskills Visitor Center,

"A paved handicap accessible path along the southern edge of the Ashokan Reservoir offers beautiful views and multiple recreational opportunities."

"The path is 2.7 miles one way and 5.4 roundtrip. The two parking areas are on either side of the walking path: one in Olivebridge, and the other in Kingston." "Visitors can walk, ride bikes, rollerblade, or cross-country ski in the wintertime. With a DEP Access Permit, fishing is permitted on the reservoir."

Walking at the Ashokan Reservoir is easy and nicely paved. I have noticed people have picnics there as well.

Have you ever been to The Ashokan Reservoir before? Where do you think has the best view in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

