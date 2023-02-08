High Profile TV Special To Focus on Hudson Valley UFO Sightings

FOTOKITA

The "Hudson Valley Wave" of UFO sightings will be the focus of a National Geographic television special.

According to a Facebook group called Hudson Valley UFOs, the Hudson Valley will be prominently featured on an upcoming television special on the UFO phenomenon.

The Facebook page is run by Linda Zimmermann, a research chemist turned award-winning author of 30 books on science, history, the paranormal and fiction. Zimmermann broke the news back in January that she had filmed a UFO show for CNN that kept getting delayed due to changes at the network, and that it was finally going to air in February.

It's a 5 episode series, and one of the episodes will prominently feature the Hudson Valley.

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown is Set to Premiere on National Geographic

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown will air a two-part premiere on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9pm Est on National Geographic and it will then be available on Hulu, Vice and Disney+. The Hudson Valley episode, however, with Linda Zimmermann, will be featured in episode 3.

A description of the episode is as follows: Close Encounters at Nuclear Bases explores the challenging UFO taboo left in the wake of the U.S. government formally ending its UFO program and examines a years-long mass sighting known as the "Hudson Valley Wave."

Episode 3 premieres on Monday, Feb. 20 at 9pm.

For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials. Are UFOs real? You be the judge.

