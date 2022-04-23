Hudson Valley School Warns Parents About ‘Huggy Wuggy’ Character in Popular Game

The warning was sent out to parents to make them aware of something that could be harmful to their children.

Like many parents in today's world, the struggle of trying to keep an eye on all of the things that our kids can see and play online is a tough one, to say the least, and one headstart school in the Hudson Valley has sent home a warning to make parents aware of something that might not sound harmful to children but is.

Poppy Playtime

The online game is a survival horror video game where players become a former employee who gets to revisit an abandoned toy factory 10 years later. Players make their way through the factory trying to solve puzzles and while playing, encounter different characters in their quests. According to Wikipedia, the game is rated for kids 8+ and features characters that some are worried might be a bit too scary for younger kids to see. One character has led to some children mimicking him on playgrounds and that has led to a warning being sent home to parents.

Huggy Wuggy

According to the letter sent home to parents, the character that's causing some concern is Huggy Wuggy. If you don't know, he's a blue character with scary teeth. Some parents are comparing him to what a scary "Grover" from Sesame Street would look like. In the game, the character hugs and whispers into players' ears random instructions. According to some parents, the instructions the character tells players to do include, drinking alcohol and killing their parents.

The letter some parents received stated that some elementary children have been seen mimicking the actions of Huggy Wuggy on the playground. The letter also states that some kids have been drawing pictures of the character recently and talking to each other about it. The Huggy Wuggy character can also be seen all over social media platforms like YouTube and Tik Tok.

The school did suggest a few things parents can do:

Ask your kids if they know Huggy Wuggy.

Ask their thoughts and feelings about it.

Talk every day with your kids about their day and let them know that they can come to you with anything that might have happened that day, scary or not.

Give kids things they can do if they hear or see something that upsets or scares them.

Talk with other parents.

Here is one video we found online...



