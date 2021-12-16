Hudson Valley Plant Announces Closure, 72 Layoffs

Another Hudson Valley manufacturing plant will be shuttering its doors and laying off all 72 employees.

According to papers filed with the State of New York, Silarx Pharmaceuticals will be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley in 2023 and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana.

The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products was founded in 1987 and moved into the 110,000-square-foot facility on Route 35 in Carmel just before the company was sold in 2015. Lannett company acquired Silarx, including the plant in Carmel six years ago. At the time, Lannett boasted that no layoffs or plant closings were planned as a part of the acquisition.

Google Maps

According to their filing, the company will begin to let employees go starting in March of 2022 and continue the layoffs through June of 2023 when the plant will eventually close. Lannett, whose corporate headquarters are located in Pennsylvania, has been operating two plants. Silarx in Carmel has been manufacturing liquid drugs while Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals in Seymour Indiana has been producing solid drugs.

Lannett has announced a plan to consolidate their manufacturing in Seymour and close the Carmel plant. The sale of the property in the Hudson Valley is a part of their restructuring plan which will also reduce the company's workforce by an estimated eleven percent. Lannett says that their new, leaner business model is expected to result in a "more focused organization and generate cost savings of approximately $20 million, annually."

Current employees at the Silarx plant in Carmel are not represented by a union.

