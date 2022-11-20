What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?

Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us.

At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.

Wildlife such as raccoons, possums and skunks may be the cuter, less dangerous animals that we can think of. What comes to mind when you think about bears, coyotes or bobcats? These predators may not be an animal you want to come into contact with or if you, you wouldn't want it to be off guard.

I'm sharing my personal story of what I experienced when I encountered wildlife.

Have You Ever Encountered A Black Bear?

Recently, I was in the woods and shockingly, came across a black bear. I noticed the big, black bear out the corner of my eye. I stood still, froze and had no idea what to do in that moment. I noticed the bear was walking but then stopped, looked at me and kept walking.

Thankfully, the bear continued to walk away into the woods and once it got further away, it started running even faster away from me, thank God.

I can't say I remained calm because I had no idea what to do besides make a phone call and have a plan to climb a tree. Next time, I will be more prepared going into the woods and will have my eyes open for predators.

Here's What To Do If You Encounter A Black Bear

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, "New York State is home to roughly 6,000-8,000 black bears that may be found in all regions of upstate New York from spring through fall. "

If you ever encounter a black bear in NYS, here's what the DEC recommends to do.

"Most black bears prefer to avoid humans. Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear near your campsite. Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice. Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area."

Have You Ever Encountered A Bobcat?

Last summer, I was driving and noticed a bobcat. It was the first that I have ever spotted one and was surprised to have come across it. I pulled over, got out to take a picture of it and noticed a groundhog who was below it. I tried to warn the groundhog and make noise, hoping that the bobcat would leave, which it didn't. I got back into my car and left, still shocked to have come across such a beautiful, wild cat.

Here's What To Do If You Encounter A Bobcat

According to the Department of Environmental Conversation, "The Adirondack Study area had about 5 bobcats for every 100 square miles of area, while the Catskill area had about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles of area"

According to the Home of Outdoor Buying Advice, Advnture, if you come into contact with a bobcat, here's what you should do.

"Don't approach it. Respect all wildlife by keeping your distance. Keep facing it and back away slowly and deliberately to make space between you. Don’t run. Start making a lot of noise. Use your voice, bells, bash your camping pots and pans together, beat your hiking pole against a tree, blow the whistle on your backpack."

Have You Ever Encountered A Coyote?

In the past, I have spotted a coyote outdoors from inside. This seemed to be a large coyote, about the size of a German Shepard (which is what I originally thought it was).

According to the Department of Environmental Conversation, "Coyotes are not strictly nocturnal. They may be observed moving about during the day, yet are more active after sunset and at night. Seeing a coyote during the day does not necessarily mean it is sick or unhealthy, but caution should be exercised. "

If you ever encounter a coyote in NYS, here's what the DEC recommends,

"Do not let a coyote approach anyone. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior-stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, or throw sticks and stones."

Remember, it is never recommended to feed or leave food out for wildlife.

Stay safe outdoors and be aware of your surroundings. Also, enjoy mother nature and all that it has to offer.

Have you ever encountered wildlife before? Share with us below.

