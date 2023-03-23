Hudson Valley, New York Child Hit By Truck, In ‘Critical’ Condition

Seconds after getting off his bus, a 9-year-old was hit by a truck and pinned under a minivan.

On Wednesday, the Ramapo Police Department confirmed a child was hit by a car after getting his school bus.

Child Pinned Under Minivan In Rockland County, New York

On Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 5:10 p.m. a Ramapo police officer was told about a vehicle crash involving a child.

The arriving officer was shocked to find a child pinned under a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan.

The office and others were able to lift the front end of the minivan and free the child.

9-Year-Old Ramapo, New York Boy In Critical Condition

The child was taken to Westchester Medical Center. The boy is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The 9-year-old boy is a Cherry Lane Elementary student and Town of Ramapo resident.

Spring Valley, New York Truck Driver Hits Child

Police believe the 9-year-old exited his school bus at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and N. Airmont Road when he was struck by a 2010 Ford F550 pickup truck traveling west.

After the boy was hit, he was thrown into the air and came to rest under a 2011 Toyota Sienna, which was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old from Spring Valley, remained at the scene and is said to be working with officers.

The investigation into to accident is ongoing.

