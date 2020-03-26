Hudson Valley Man Refused Service Over Coronavirus Fears

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was refused service by a local business "because you're spreading the virus."

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office is conducting an inquiry into an incident where a man was refused service at a Toyota dealership in Goshen. According to Hoovler, the man was refused service because he's an Orthodox Jew and the staff was fearful of contracting the coronavirus from him.

In a video that was created by the customer who was refused service, an employee of the dealership admitted denying the man service because he “is spreading the virus," despite other customers being served at the same time. On the video, the employee did not respond to inquiries from the man who was refused the previously scheduled service appointment, as to why he was being refused service while other customers were being served.





“No business can withhold service from any person on account of their race, creed, color or national origin, even during this time of emergency,” Hoovler said. “While there may be an understandable fear of contracting the coronavirus, there is never an excuse to violate people’s civil rights due to their race, gender or religion. Every business, essential or not, that does treat people equally is liable for prosecution under New York’s Civil Rights Law. Now, more than ever, New Yorkers should treat each other equally and with respect and, most importantly, follow the law.”

After becoming aware of the incident, District Attorney Hoovler spoke to the owner of the dealership. The owner stated that the dealership had not instructed their employees to refuse service to members of the Orthodox Jewish community and has since taken remedial action against the employees who were involved in the incident. The dealership acknowledged its obligation to provide service without regard to a customer’s religion, officials say.